I’m a nutritionist from Japan, home to the world's longest-living people—here are 5 longevity foods we eat every day By Asako Miyashita, Contributor, 4 days ago

I grew up in Japan, where I was taught from a young age to think of food as medicine. My grandmother is 92, and she ...