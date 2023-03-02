Steve Mackey death updates — Pulp bassist and husband of Katie Grand dies at 56 as Jarvis Cocker pays tribute to star

LEGENDARY Pulp bassist and producer Steve Mackey has died aged 56 - and Jarvis Cocker has paid tribute.

The legendary Brit-pop band shared the heartbreaking news on social media today.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker posted on Instagram: "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones."

He went on to describe the photo he shared of his bandmate as he continued to honor him.

"Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx."

The bassist's cause of death is not yet known.

Steve Mackey explained his non-involvement in shows

Jarvis Cocker recently shared Steve Mackey's post explaining why he wouldn't be touring with the band.

"PULP," he began.

"Is a very important part of my creative life... and I'm exceptionally proud of the body of work we've created together.

Jarvis and I remastered Pulp's entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios."

"It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together."

'Steve made things happen'

Jarvis Cocker continued in his tribute:

"Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band.

& we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure."

"Safe travels, Steve."

"We hope to catch up with you one day."

Bandmate's touching tribute

Pulp's frontman, Jarvis Cocker shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Along with a photo of Steve, he wrote:

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012."

"We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience."

"Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what I’d have done otherwise)."

Pulp's iconic musical style

During this time, Pulp's music had a disco-influenced pop-rock aesthetic and made "kitchen sink drama"-style allusions to British culture in its lyrics.

Kitchen sink drama is a British cultural phenomenon that originated in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Its protagonists were typically "angry young men" who were disillusioned with contemporary society.

Everything to know about Pulp

English rock group Pulp was founded in Sheffield in 1978. Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle Nick Banks, the recently deceased Steve Mackey, and Mark Webber made comprised their most well-known lineup during their peak.

The band failed to find success throughout the 1980s, but in the middle of the 1990s, they began to gain notoriety in the UK.

This after releasing the albums His 'n' Hers in 1994 and, in particular, Different Class in 1995, which peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Four top 10 singles were produced from the album, including "Common People" and "Sorted for E's & Wizz," which both peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Studio albums Mackey had under his belt

Throughout his years in music, Steve Mackey released five albums with Pulp:

Separations (1991)

His 'n' Hers (1994)

Different Class (1995)

This Is Hardcore (1998)

We Love Life (2001)

Steve Mackey's early life

The bassist was born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

He and Richard Hawley went to school together and both later played as members of Pulp.

Before joining Pulp, he played for another band called Trolley Dog Shag.

Cameo roles in films

In the 2005 movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Mackey appeared in a cameo as a member of the music group The Weird Sisters.

The fictional band also included Jarvis Cocker, Jonny Greenwood, and Phil Selway from Radiohead.

Pulp's rise and split

Britpop legends Pulp shot to fame in the early '90s with lead singer Jarvis Cocker.

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, and played his part in their third album Separations.

The bassist went on to play on all their subsequent studio albums, including Different Class and His ’n’ Hers which are seen as high points in the mid-90s Britpop scene.

The band went on a hiatus in 2002 but came back together to perform across the world in 2011 and 2012.

When did Katie Grand get married to Steve Mackey?

Katie tied the knot with her long term partner Steve Mackey back in 2009.

The pair lived together in Tufnell Park, North London.

Did Kate and Steve have any children together?

The couple are thought to not have had any children together.

However, Steve was father to son Marley from a previous relationship.

Who is Katie Grand?

Katie Grand is a British stylist, creative director and fashion journalist who was married to Pulp's Steve Mackey before he passed away in March 2023.

She founded the fashion magazine LOVE in 2009, followed by fashion bible and creative agency Perfect in 2020.

Katie has worked for various brands such as Topshop, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

She was born in Leeds in April 1971 and grew up in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Band pays tribute

In a Twitter post, Pulp said: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve.

“We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”

What was the cause of death?

Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey has sadly died aged 56, bandmates have confirmed.

A cause of death has not yet been given.

Kate Grand said in her tribute that her husband had been in hospital for three months.

Glastonbury set

In 1995, the band were selected to become a late replacement for The Stone Roses to headline that year's Glastonbury Festival.

The group went on to play one of the most memorable sets in the event's history.

Pictured: Katie Grand pays emotional tribute to 'beautiful husband'

The 56-year-old's wife Katie Grand shared a heartwrenching tribute today.

She said her husband, who battled with his health for years, was adored by everyone.

Fans pay tribute to 'legendary Pulp bassist'

Tributes have flooded in on social media today following the tragic news.

One fan wrote: "Steve Mackey, rest in peace. Legendary Pulp bassist."

A second added: "So sad to hear of Steve Mackey’s passing. Wonderful musician and producer, and a true gentleman."

What albums did Pulp release?

It (1983)

Freaks (1987)

Separations (1991)

His 'n' Hers (1994)

Different Class (1995)

This Is Hardcore (1998)

We Love Life (2001)

What awards did Steve get?

In 2017 he was awarded an Ivor Novello Award along with the other members of Pulp.

They received the award for Outstanding Song Collection presented by Peter Saville, graphic designer of record sleeves for Joy Division, New Order and Pulp.

How did Pulp reveal their new tour?

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed the group’s plans last year after releasing a statement to fans.

Cocker wrote: "Three months ago, we asked, ‘What exactly do you do for an encore?"

"Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage.

"So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there."

Where did Steve go to school?

Steve was born in Sheffield and attended Hucklow First and Middle Schools with friend Richard Hawley.

They would later play together as members of Pulp.

He then went to school at Hinde House Comprehensive in Sheffield before undertaking further studies at Richmond College of Further Education.

Steve's band mate once gate crashed Michael Jackson's performance

Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker chose to stage invade Michael Jackson’s performance of Earth Song.

He jumped on stage and pretended to moon the audience as MJ belted out the hit tune.

Where will Pulp be playing on their reunion tour?

Frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed the group's reunion last year, saying they will play "some concerts" in 2023.

But bassist Mackey was not due to appear at the upcoming shows.

The group is scheduled to play a string of festivals in summer 2023, including Isle of Wight, Latitude and Trnsmt.

The band are also heavily rumoured to play Glastonbury in June.

What other work did Steve contribute to?

As well as being a guitarist for Pulp, Steve was also a producer and worked with acts such as The Kills and Cornershop.