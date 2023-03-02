Open in App
Albrightsville, PA
TheDailyBeast

All the Creepy Items Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Family Home

By Josh Fiallo,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyPUE_0l5MDXFo00
Reuters

A search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania .

The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.

Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a container, an unidentified “prescription,” a cell phone, a laptop, power cables, clothes, personal notes and paperwork, like his AT&T phone bill and a bill of sale for the handgun. Cops also recovered a shovel, gloves, and goggles in Kohberger’s 2015 white Hyundai Elantra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2leb_0l5MDXFo00

A partial list of the items seized by cops at the home of Bryan Kohberger's parents in December.

Monroe County Clerk of Court

The Dec. 30 search came on the same day Kohberger was arrested for allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home on Nov. 13. Detectives are yet to identify what Kohberger’s motive was for allegedly slaying Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21.

Earlier this week, authorities in Pennsylvania unsealed a separate search warrant , which revealed the items seized off Kohberger himself—a DNA swab, medical gloves, a flashlight and all of the dark clothes he was wearing—when he was arrested in the middle of the night at his parent’s home.

Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania court system, told The Daily Beast the warrants weren’t released until this week because it’s state procedure to seal them for 60 days.

A search warrant unsealed in Washington State in January listed items seized from Kohberger’s campus apartment at Washington State University, including a black surgical glove, a vacuum cleaner bag, roughly a dozen strands of hair (both human and animal), receipts from Marshall’s and Walmart, a sample collected from a “dark red spot” found inside, cuttings from an “uncased pillow [with a] reddish/brown stain.” and a mattress cover bearing “multiple stains.”

Kohberger, who was a PhD student in criminology at WSU, located just a few miles away from the crime scene, was arrested in Pennsylvania after he drove across the country to spend Christmas break with his parents.

Authorities quickly flew Kohberger from Pennsylvania to Moscow, Idaho, where he’s been held without bail as he awaits the resumption of his murder trial in June.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

