Seniors of Adel DeSoto Minburn High School — if you are planning to go on to post-secondary education, there is an opportunity to receive a scholarship through The ADM Scholarship Foundation. The directions, qualifications and applications can be found on the school website. The applications MUST be returned by March 31, 2023.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation was established in 1983 by then principal, Stan Norenberg, with a goal to provide graduating students of ADM a scholarship to continue their education. Each year the applications are reviewed and the recipients of the scholarships are announced at the commencement exercises. Additional recognition is given to students receiving the Nile Kinnick, Eric Cutler and Stan Norenberg Awards.

In addition, each month The Scholarship Foundation, teachers and coaches of ADM acknowledge students who have excelled academically and/or athletically the previous month. The following are the February Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Ella Grossman — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis Humanitarian

Ela Bjork & Kelsey Dalen

Fine Arts

AcDec: Lucas Neppl & Jadah Manning — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling

Carter Madison — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer

Rhyan Miller — Adel TV and Appliance

Boys Basketball

Ryan Conrad — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Basketball

Addison Banse — Big Al’s BBQ

Basketball Cheer

Melody Koons — Fareway

Dance

Madi Wicks — Core Physical Therapy

A special thank you to local businesses in the ADM School District who help recognize these students with a donation to the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The donations received by the ADM Scholarship Foundation are invested and the income is used each year to fund scholarships. As of today, over 850 students have received scholarships totaling over $833,500.

This article originally appeared on Dallas County News: ADM Scholarship Foundation announces February Students of the Month