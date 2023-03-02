Open in App
Moncks Corner, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner: Toddler killed after being hit by car in Berkeley County

By Dianté Gibbs,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSQR7_0l5MAiBy00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old was killed after being hit by a car in Moncks Corner Wednesday.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the toddler was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred on a private property in the 100 block of Robbin Street.

Driver dead after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colleton Co.

A Chevrolet SUV was headed north on the property when it struck the child.

An investigation is underway by the coroner’s office, SLED Child Fatality Unit, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

