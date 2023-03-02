Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate OREO’s birthday with Monday giveaway

By David Gay,

4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo location of Nothing Bundt Cakes, along with other locations throughout the country, will be celebrating OREO’s 111th birthday on Monday.

According to a news release from the bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away 111 OREO Cookies and Creak Bundtlets at 1:11 p.m. on Monday at its Amarillo location, at 2303 South Georgia. This comes after the OREO Cookies and Cream Bundt Cake was first made available in early February.

The cake features the bakery’s white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and frosted with the bakery’s cream cheese frosting. The release said that the cake will be available through March 26.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said in the release. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

For more information, visit Nothing Bundt Cakes’s website.

