Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Heavy rain expected near St. Louis Thursday night

By Joe MillitzerChris Higgins,

4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain is expected tonight into Friday. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but our viewing area looks to stay clear of severe storms. Temperatures appear to be warm enough to avoid any impactful winter weather concerns in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Widespread rainfall of at least two inches is expected. Some minor creek and stream flooding is possible, especially in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, where a Flood Watch has been posted. Wind will increase tonight, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph at times, again late tonight and through midday tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092Lw1_0l5M8UAr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEuPb_0l5M8UAr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhV92_0l5M8UAr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fozaK_0l5M8UAr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wh4di_0l5M8UAr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs2ir_0l5M8UAr00

Further north and west, the rain may mix with wet snow for a couple of hours Friday. This includes Gasconade, Montgomery, Pike, Lincoln and Warren Counties in Missouri. Accumulations will be hard to come by with marginal temperatures and wet ground.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Many in the St. Louis region enjoying warm weather in March
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
Heavy rain, wind slam St. Louis region on Friday
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Two people rescued from Meramec River flood
Pacific, MO23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mild and breezy Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Discovery Bridge lane closure happening today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Stranded boater rescued after texting 911
Sullivan, MO8 hours ago
Ameren Missouri crews responding to overnight power outage in downtown St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Great weekend weather, just watch rising river levels
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
I-55 lane closures starting today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Meet the Iowan who made St. Louis’ Gateway Arch a reality
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Firefighters rescued 2 people after vehicle drove into floodwaters
Pacific, MO11 hours ago
Missing Hazelwood woman last heard from at St. Louis Airport has been found
Hazelwood, MO11 hours ago
St. Louis fire crews devastated after K-9 died in tragic accident
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
St. Louis City SC fans exceed expectations
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Traffic stalled on I-270 near Florissant, damaged pipe floods highway
Florissant, MO3 days ago
Text message to 911 saves Missouri boater’s life
Sullivan, MO16 hours ago
Pair of swamp monkeys briefly escape Saint Louis Zoo habitat
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Manchester man dies in crash on Highway 141 near Creve Coeur Lake
Manchester, MO15 hours ago
Last day of the season at Hidden Valley in Wildwood
Wildwood, MO1 day ago
Trooper finds a body on an East St. Louis street
East Saint Louis, IL18 hours ago
Man arrested for crimes in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago
Marion, IL17 hours ago
Metro Boomin says he wants to shine light on the talent in his native city, St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Fire destroys Columbia, Ill. home of Weber car dealer; family dogs dead
Columbia, IL13 hours ago
St. Louis welcomes two Viola dispensaries behind Larry Hughes
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
‘Rest easy, Balko’ : St. Louis Fire Dept. K-9 dies during search
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Report: This city is the top spot for migrating St. Louisans
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in St. Charles this weekend
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Animal adoption specials happening today
Brentwood, MO1 day ago
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open new St. Charles County restaurant next week
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy