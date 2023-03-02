Open in App
Bloomington, IN
FOX59

Dave’s Hot Chicken brings the heat to Bloomington

By Matt Adams,

4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington chicken fans will have a new option this week when Dave’s Hot Chicken opens its doors.

The chain specializes in Nashville hot chicken. It opens on Friday at 316 E. Kirkwood Avenue.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has a pair of Indianapolis locations (927 Broad Ripple Ave. and 530 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 150) as well as restaurants in Schererville and South Bend.

The Bloomington location marks its fifth in Indiana.

The chain offers hot chicken tenders and sliders along with sides like mac and cheese, cheese fries, fries and kale slaw. It also serves up milkshakes. The chicken is available in seven heat levels: no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper.

The Bloomington location’s operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in 2017 as a popup in California operated by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.

Over the years, it’s expanded to include more than 100 locations in 20 states with a handful of international restaurants. It’s undertaking a large expansion effort involving hundreds of new restaurants nationwide.

