Public visitation, funeral planned for Erie firefighter

By Corey Morris,

4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A public visitation will be held for late Erie Firefighter Michael Smith on Saturday, March 4.

Michael Smith, 47, died of cancer on Feb. 26. The cancer was believed to be occupational and his death is considered a line-of-duty death.

Erie firefighter passes away due to occupational cancer

A private funeral procession will end at the Bayfront Convention Center where public visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. After visitation, a public funeral will be held. Mayor Joe Schember, Chief of Staff Renee Lamis, Erie Police Chief Daniel Spizarny, Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko, along with staff and department members are expected to attend.

Bayfront Convention Center is at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

