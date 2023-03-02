Open in App
FOX59

Children’s pajamas recalled over flammability hazard

By Jacob Burbrink,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2putBx_0l5M6jg800

DALLAS — Children’s pajamas sold exclusively online are being recalled because they violate federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online from January 2021 through November 2022.

The recalled pajamas have the batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. All recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 10 years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2mfG_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Christmas Cheer Print “Menswear”(Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh56t_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Santa Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r14Q_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pumpkin Toile Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0JBE_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Unicorn Print Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQrq3_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Birthday Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cS2ka_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Birthday Print Gown (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SN4y_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Rosebud Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP0cB_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Red Gingham Bow Print Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQuU5_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bow Print Ruffle Pocket Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwyTh_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bow Print Ruffle Gown (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8AF6_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Bear Print Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41X0Xa_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bunny Dreams Gown (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8KLD_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Storybook Rabbit Knit Gown (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKari_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pastel Bunny Knit Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GRKU_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Peeps Print Knit Gown (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXXbE_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Royal Blue Play Dress (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmPbn_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Green Gingham “Menswear” Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqmEW_0l5M6jg800
    Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pumpkin Blue Gingham “Menswear” Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

What is the purpose of the children’s sleepwear flammability standards?

Anyone with the recalled pajamas is being urged to take them away from children and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on how to get a paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit

Anyone with questions can contact Smocked Runway toll-free at 833-630-8567 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email at safetyandrecall@smockedauctions.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

