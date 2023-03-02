Children’s pajamas recalled over flammability hazard
By Jacob Burbrink,
4 days ago
DALLAS — Children’s pajamas sold exclusively online are being recalled because they violate federal flammability standards.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online from January 2021 through November 2022.
The recalled pajamas have the batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. All recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 10 years.
While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.
Anyone with the recalled pajamas is being urged to take them away from children and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on how to get a paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit
