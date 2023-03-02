Open in App
Trafalgar, IN
FOX59

Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter

By Izzy Karpinski,

4 days ago

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County jury found a Trafalgar man guilty Wednesday in the 2020 death of his 4-month-old daughter.

Richard Osowski, 31, was found guilty of aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing death.

According to charging documents, the 4-month-old was brought to the Hendricks Regional Health emergency room on Jan. 11, 2020. The girl’s parents told staff the baby had a “shortness of breath” and was “shivering,” according to court documents.

Muncie siblings arrested on counts of child, animal neglect; ‘Animal feces in almost every room’

A doctor told police they suspected the infant had a head injury. The child had “bruising” on her right calf, around the belly button and surrounding her eyes, charging documents state.

The child was transferred to Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis and was declared brain dead on Jan. 14. She died on Jan. 18. An autopsy found she had blunt force injuries to her head and spine.

The girl’s mother told police the baby had been at home with Osowski all day while she was at work on Jan. 11. When she got home, she noticed redness around the baby’s eyes. Court documents state that the mother told police it appeared the girl had “been punched in the face.”

Osowski admitted he was the only person caring for the child that day but denied harming the baby girl.

He was charged in connection to her death more than one year later on March 10, 2021.

Osowski will be sentenced on March 23. He is likely to be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years.

