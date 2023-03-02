Open in App
Winnebago County, IL
Illinois Police find explosive device in raid on Pecatonica drug operation

By John Clark,

4 days ago

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police SWAT, Winnebago County Bomb Squad and ATF agents assisted in the arrest of David Vowels, 36, after explosives were found during a raid on a marijuana growing operation at his home on Wednesday.

The Illinois State Police SWAT and the Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) said agents executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Valley View Drive at 5:30 a.m.

Police said Vowels told his girlfriend “they are just here to check out the plants” as officers searched the house, finding nine cannabis plants, a workstation in the garage with cannabis trimmings, baggies and a scale, and a pipe bomb.

The Winnebago County Bomb Squad and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called to the scene to take custody of the pipe bomb, which authorities said “had all the necessary components to detonate.”

Vowels was charged with Possession of an Explosive/Incindiary Device, Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis between 30-500 grams, and Production of 5-20 Cannabis Plants.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

