Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

PHOTOS: Fort Worth tornado in 2000 that devastated West 7th, downtown & Arlington

By Matt Leclercq,

4 days ago

It was just after 6 p.m. on a Tuesday — March 28, 2000 — when the darkened storm clouds started to rotate over River Oaks and west Fort Worth.

A nasty F2 tornado touched the ground along the largely industrial West Seventh Street corridor, pulverizing brick factories and warehouses before hopping the Trinity River and battering downtown skyscrapers. Shards of glass rained down on sidewalks below as people leaving work ran for their lives.

The lead story in the next day’s Star-Telegram:

“A rampaging tornado, the first deadly twister in the city’s history, blasted downtown Fort Worth yesterday evening, killing two people, injuring dozens and shattering skyscraper windows.”

A second tornado hit south Arlington neighborhoods about 30 minutes later, leveling six homes and damaging as many as 100 others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oN2F_0l5M5f7100
The front page of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on March 29, 2000, the day after deadly tornadoes hit Fort Worth and Arlington. Star-Telegram

The overwhelming extent of damage wasn’t clear until sunrise the next morning. Cars and trucks tossed and crushed. A church steeple stripped of its brickwork down to the steel beams. Homes and businesses reduced to splintered, crumbled heaps.

One man was hit by a softball-size hailstone that shattered his skull.

These photos were taken by the Star-Telegram the night of the tornado and in the days to follow. Read more here about how the 2000 tornado changed Fort Worth forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMaZG_0l5M5f7100
It’s been 16 years since a tornado struck downtown Fort Worth on March 28, 2000. Carolyn Mary Bauman/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMace_0l5M5f7100
Cars were tumbled in debris outside the Cash America building on West Seventh Street in Fort Worth on the day after the March 28, 2000, tornado. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eL9h7_0l5M5f7100
A tornado on March 28, 2000, overturned car near the heavily damaged Calvary Cathedral International at 1600 W. Fifth St. on the east side of Trinity River. Two women who were in the prayer tower were untouched by the 100-mph winds that ripped away the tower’s walls. Today the site is The Braden on Fifth apartment building. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQUzQ_0l5M5f7100
Damon Geer retrieves his stuff from his ’99 Ford F150 truck that was parked behind Metric Motors on Stayton Street just east on Montgomery Ward off West Seventh Street. The wall of Metric Motors collapsed onto his truck while he was ins the Scoreboard Bar under a pool table when a tornado hit on March 28, 2000. Joyce Marshall/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43en6Z_0l5M5f7100
Firefighters survey destruction of the Color Wheel paint store along West Seventh Street in Fort Worth after a tornado struck on March 28, 2000. Joyce Marshall/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klSH2_0l5M5f7100
Employees of The Sweet Shop candy factory inspect the wreckage the day after a tornado on March 28, 2000, in Fort Worth. The F2 twister crushed homes in the Linwood neighborhood and pummeled a warehouse behind the Montgomery Ward building along West Seventh Street before hitting Sweet Shop and crossing Trinity River toward downtown. Today, the Sweet Shop site is the Left Bank next to Tom Thumb. Varnell Hopkins III/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcZHD_0l5M5f7100
The Bank One tower shows damage the day after a tornado hit Fort Worth on March 28, 2000. Years later, the restored building would become The Tower condominiums. Carolyn Mary Bauman/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ42j_0l5M5f7100
A Fort Worth street sweeper picks up broken glass downtown following the March 2000 tornado. The City Council has approved “standby” contracts for natural disasters. Ken Lawdermilk/Star-Telegram archives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CbNr_0l5M5f7100
Jill Love of North Dallas helps carry debris from her parents’ home at 201 Manor Way in South Arlington after a tornado on March 28, 2000. Kobbi Risser/Special to the Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y1dj_0l5M5f7100
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, with her district director Barbara A. Ragland, makes calls outside the Cash America International building where she had an office. A tornado on March 28, 2000, heavily damaged the building at 1600 W. Seventh St. near the Trinity River bridge. The building was later renovated and today is home to FirstCash. Alison Woodworth/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suYiq_0l5M5f7100
A stuffed animal amid debris strewn along Mercedes Street in Fort Worth after a tornado on March 28, 2000. Varnell Hopkins III/Special to STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfVGR_0l5M5f7100
A large garbage bin is wedged between a station wagon and the roof of a parking garage at West Weatherford and Lexington streets, a block west of Henderson Street, after a tornado struck Fort Worth on March 28, 2000. Kelley Chinn/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWPTV_0l5M5f7100
Jason Jones helps a friend move furniture out of a destroyed home in the Linwood neighborhood of Fort Worth on March 30, 2000, two days after a tornado. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23d6UH_0l5M5f7100
Neighbors and employees of Al’s Trim shop, near University and 7th streets, marvel at the damage caused by a tornado the day before on March 28, 2000. Varnell Hopkins III/Special to STAR-TELEGRAM
Photos of Mallick Tower after a tornado swept through downtown Fort Worth on March 28, 2000. Melanie Brownrigg/Melanie Brownrigg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dl9RL_0l5M5f7100
The March 28, 2000, tornado cut through houses in the Linwood neighborhood between Mercedes and Merrimac streets on its way to the Montgomery Ward building. Ken Lawdermilk/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFKa4_0l5M5f7100
Large trucks were tossed in the March 28, 2000 tornado at the Montgomery Ward loading docks. The loading docks and warehouse were torn down to make room for Super Target and other retail shops at what is now Montgomery Plaza. l Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcMAD_0l5M5f7100
The March 28, 2000 tornado moved roughly along the north side of West 7th Street from the old Montgomery Ward building (now Montgomery Plaza) into downtown Fort Worth. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F30Ia_0l5M5f7100
Damage on West Seventh Street in Fort Worth after a tornado hit the city on March 28, 2000. Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4aXP_0l5M5f7100
Cash America International sits behind the Calvary Cathedral on March 29, 2000. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znHqc_0l5M5f7100
Dennis Wicks, owner and operator of the Color Wheel paint store at 3232 W. 7th St., looks over the damage to his store two days after a March 28, 2000, tornado. The site today is a block-long, four-story development that includes World of Beer. Jeffery Washington/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wYE9_0l5M5f7100
The Bank One Tower, in the foreground looking west, was heavily damaged by the March 28, 2000, tornado. It was rehabilitated and is now The Tower condominiums. In the background are the Cash America International and Calvary Cathedral buildings, and at lower right, Firestone apartments. DONNA MCWILLIAM/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKgwb_0l5M5f7100
Overhead view of the Bank One tower on March 29, 2000. Ron T. Ennis/STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LRKs_0l5M5f7100
An office of the McDonald, Clay, Crow,& McGartland Law firm on the 14th floor of the Bank One tower shows the broken out glass and blinds of the windows to the office. Out the window you can see the Cash America Building and the Mallick Tower. which were also damaged in the March 28, 2000 tornado. Courtesy/Mark Anderson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wBRJ_0l5M5f7100
A 7th floor office inside the Bank One building the night the tornado hit on March 28, 2000 in downtown Fort Worth Carolyn Mary Bauman/STAR-TELEGRAM

The tornado ravaged a southeast Arlington neighborhood near Bardin and Matlock roads about 7 p.m. Several retail businesses and a gas station were heavily damaged, roofs were ripped off and buildings were flattened, the Star-Telegram reported the next day.

“It just felt like the oxygen got sucked out of the house and you could hear glass breaking and stuff flying around,” said J.D. Walker, who with his wife and 3-year-old twins, covered themselves with a mattress as winds swept through their neighborhood in the 300 block of Chasemore Lane, just south of Interstate 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW03r_0l5M5f7100
These Arlington homes on West Embercrest Drive, a block west of Matlock Road, appeared to be the first to be hit by a tornado on March 28, 2000. Paul Moseley/STAR TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNZYC_0l5M5f7100
View of Arlington damage, showing Chasemore Lane with Bardin Road in the background. Streets shown are include Manor View. Paul Moseley/STAR TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL1od_0l5M5f7100
A woman hugs a child while speaking on the phone in front of their house in South Arlington after the March 28, 2000, tornado. Kobbi Risser/Special to the Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGlF4_0l5M5f7100
This home in Grand Prairie, on Parkside Drive, had the roof completely sucked off by a tornado on March 28, 2000. Paul Moseley/STAR TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wG9et_0l5M5f7100
A tornado on March 28, 2000, destroyed this home on Manor Way in Arlington, including a garage that housed George Peneguy’s 1995 Corvette. SAMUEL MORALES/STAR-TELEGRAM

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
One of Fort Worth and Texas’ oldest barbecue restaurants needs a new roof, and help
Fort Worth, TX3 hours ago
Apartments used to be plentiful in the heart of east Fort Worth, but no more. Is it stalling development?
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth adding cops and encouraging transit to cut down on spring break zoo traffic
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Fort Worth wants more shops and restaurants. Developers say they need more people
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Looking for a roomy apartment? Come to Fort Worth where they are big and getting bigger
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Siblings linked to organized retail thefts in Highland Village, Lewisville
Lake Worth, TX20 hours ago
Serious East Dallas Crash Renews Neighbors Calls For Change
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Main Street Arts Festival returns for 36th year in April. What about Fort Worth Art Fair?
Fort Worth, TX16 hours ago
The First Glow-In-The-Dark Park Is Coming To North Texas
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
New Orleans-based frozen cocktail bar coming soon to Fort Worth Stockyards
Fort Worth, TX19 hours ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Where I Live: Kind gestures from neighbors define Rosemont in south Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Developer buying Fort Worth downtown library weighs possible high-rises on prime site
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Want a new home in the heart of Fort Worth? You’ll likely have to tear one down first
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
41 North Texas Congregations Granted Approval to Leave United Methodist Church – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano, TX1 day ago
Chicago coming to Fort Worth later this year
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Townley Elementary school lockdown triggered by shots fired at nearby private gun range
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
These are the best BBQ spots in Dallas-Fort Worth for your eating pleasure: Report
Dallas, TX1 day ago
14-year-old suspect arrested in deadly Lake Highlands shooting
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Popular hamburger grill in west Fort Worth to reopen with patio service after storm
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
The Chili's founder is back in the game with a new North Texas barbecue restaurant
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
Looking for a fun summer job? North Richland Hills water park to fill 400 summer positions
North Richland Hills, TX17 hours ago
Woman, three small children hurt in Garland hit-and-run
Garland, TX1 day ago
Dallas woman walking on Sam Rayburn Tollway struck and killed in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
A new J.Crew Factory store will open this summer in North Texas: What we know.
Denton, TX20 hours ago
Fort Worth man dies after three-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Arlington, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police union questions investigation into drugs found in officers’ locker room
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
The Shops at Clearfork Is Adding a Host of New Stores and Fort Worth Firsts — See What’s Coming
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
What was the Berachah Industrial Home for the Redemption of Erring Girls in Arlington?
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Garland officers shoot suspect following attempted traffic stop and chase, police say
Garland, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy