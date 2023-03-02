Open in App
MyChamplainValley.com

Bill would fine GPS providers that direct big rigs though Notch

By Isabel Schonemann,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22x8zq_0l5M5Rhj00

Every year, a handful of big rigs gets stuck trying to navigate the Notch Road portion of VT 108. The so-called “stuckages” cause long shutdowns of the winding mountain pass, frustrating law enforcement as well as the drivers, who can be fined thousands of dollars for ignoring road signs that prohibit oversized vehicles.

“It’s not really a safety issue, but it’s a big aggravation issue and it’s a big frustration issue for the communities going both ways,” said Todd Sears, Deputy Director of Operations and Safety at VTrans.

A bill introduced in February takes aim at what some drivers and lawmakers say is the real culprit: GPS systems.

Sen. Thomas Chittenden, (D) Chittenden-Southeast District, and chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, drafted the bill, S.77, last fall. The legislation proposes to extend civil penalties to GPS navigation providers that direct tractor trailers and other big trucks through the Notch.

“My general intent with this bill was to put it on the table to draw attention to other ways that we can impress upon drivers the difficulty of traversing that stretch,” Chittenden said.

Chittenden said many big rig drivers don’t use navigation systems specifically designed for large vehicles. Another issue is that many stuckages are out-of-state drivers, including those for whom English is a second language.

“GPS is an issue because what we’re finding is a lot of the truckers that are navigating through, they’re just using the standard off-the-shelf Apple maps and Google maps that we all have on our smartphones,” says Sears.

Chittenden wants GPS apps to warn drivers that the road is closed to certain vehicles. He said VTrans has been in touch with Google, which owns the GPS mobile app Waze.

“Phones are language intelligent,” notes Chittenden. “Our signs are in English, there’s some in French, but they’re predominantly in English.”

Meanwhile, VTrans is surveying the impact of stuckages. Officials estimate that shutting down the Notch for three hours costs about $20,000, including law enforcement, tow trucks and redirecting other vehicles.

Stuckages are down 40% in the last two years, according to VTrans. Five rigs got stuck in both 2021 and 2022, compared to an average of 12 in the years prior.

“We don’t think that there’s any one magic bullet solution for this,” says Sears. “It’s a bunch of little initiatives that we can conduct to lower the number incrementally.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police say Colchester man shot wife, then himself in murder-suicide; child in care of relatives
Colchester, VT4 days ago
Ice Castles Lake George to open early, extend hours
Lake George, NY6 days ago
Passenger who diverted DC-bound flight ran for cockpit door, but didn't breach it: FAA
Raleigh, NC11 days ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC8 hours ago
By 4-3, Supreme Court says no Miranda warning necessary for man repeatedly told he was under arrest
Longmont, CO19 hours ago
Taking the train to Canada? Amtrak just added a second-daily trip
Bellingham, WA1 day ago
FAA: ‘Close call’ between JetBlue, Learjet at Logan Airport forces pilot to take ‘evasive action’
Boston, MA6 days ago
Carbon-impact fee among Burlington ballot measures
Burlington, VT3 hours ago
Buttigieg gets hit from right, left in East Palestine crisis
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Morrisonville woman, 72, killed in Plattsburgh crash
Plattsburgh, NY4 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Death toll now at 2 from stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Rochester, NY4 hours ago
Hit-and-run crash destroys utility poles in Lyndon
Lyndon, VT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy