KISS announces final venues for ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
KISS, the band that made fans want to rock and roll all night, will finish up its farewell tour this fall with 19 shows across the U.S. and Canada, according to the band’s website.

The group, which includes original band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will kick off the tour on Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and end it with back-to-back shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The other two members of the band that will be on tour are drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

The “End of the Road Tour” lists 19 shows across Canada and the U.S. The final two shows in New York City will be on Dec. 1 and 2.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said on its website.

Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Calling Dr. Love,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and “Heaven’s on Fire”

Tickets go on presale Monday.

