Florida State
Report: Giants met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson

By Dan Benton,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4boT_0l5M4ybN00

The New York Giants remain committed to quarterback Daniel Jones and have met with his reps each day this week. However, that will not stop them from doing their due diligence at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

For general manager Joe Schoen, that means meeting with prospects at every position including quarterback.

Jordan Shultz of The Score reports that the Giants have met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, who is a unique athletic talent, has drawn pro comparison to Cam Newton courtesy of NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein.

Dual-threat quarterback with an elite physical profile and a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a potentially high ceiling. Richardson’s frame, arm talent and mobility will demand respect as a potential first-round option. He has the ability to make plays on the move that very few of his NFL peers will be able to make.

However, his accuracy on short and simple throws left much to be desired due, in part, to shoddy footwork and inconsistent rhythm. The footwork issues can be corrected, but the challenge will be determining whether he can be at least a functionally accurate passer at the next level.

Richardson’s potential to strike with the deep ball, attack the secondary from sideline to sideline and gash teams with his legs creates greater leeway in his projection as a developmental prospect. Ultimately, he will succeed or fail based on his ability to play with better post-snap recognition and deliver the football with consistency.

Richardson has been mocked anywhere from No. 1 overall to as low as Round 4.

