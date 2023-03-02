Attack on Titan: Series Finale Hypes Part 1 With New Levi, Mikasa Art

Attack on Titan's fourth season was able to throw many anime viewers for a loop by flipping the script and seeing Eren Jaeger go from being one of the world's greatest heroes to its biggest threat. With Eren using the power of the Founding Titan to lead an army of Colossal Titans to the doorstep of all the nations of the world, the responsibility to stop him now falls on soldiers such as Captain Levi and Mikasa. Now, with the first of the final two episodes only a few hours away, new art has arrived to keep fans hyped.

When last we saw Levi and Mikasa , the former was attempting to recover from the injuries he sustained thanks to a suicidal decision made by the Beast Titan, Zeke Jaeger, while the latter was struggling with the very real possibility that she might need to kill Eren Jaeger in order to stop him. Both Mikasa and Levi share a major component in common when it comes to their lineage, as both have ties to the Ackermann line, meaning they don't have the ability to transform into Titans but are extremely skilled warriors who imprint themselves on others to help spur their tactics. While Levi found kinship with the now-deceased Erwin, Mikasa is quite close to Eren, making her ultimate decision all the more difficult.

Attack on Levi & Mikasa

New posters featuring not just Levi and Mikasa, but Hanga as well, have dropped as fans wait to watch the first installment of Attack on Titan 's "Conclusion Arc" which acts as the third part of the fourth season, bringing Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation to a close under Studio MAPPA :

The first episode of Attack on Titan's conclusion arc has been confirmed to arrive in Japan this week , though the second part, which will end the series, has yet to receive an official release date, though MAPPA has confirmed that the last outing of the Scout Regiment will hit this year. Creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that a sequel series isn't in the works though perhaps one day we'll see a far different world of Titans emerge.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.