Storm Reid Shares Inside Look at That 'The Last of Us' Fight With Bella Ramsey

The actress gave a sneak peek at what it took to prepare for the big scene.

This week's episode of The Last of Us , which (spoiler alert, if you're not caught up) took us back to the evening that Ellie was first bit , left fans reeling.

For those who were first fans of the game, much of the emotion stemmed from Bella Ramsey , 19, who plays Ellie, and Storm Reid's , 19, who plays her best friend , Riley, innate abilities to embody the characters they've loved for so long. For those who are just now watching the story unfold for the first time, it mostly stemmed from that fight scene, in which the two teens battle a fully grown infected man, resulting in both of their fates being sealed.

Reid was a newcomer to the series, featured only on the flashback episode, but fans immediately fell in love with her portrayal of the ill-fated, newly-minted Firefly. Now, she's blessing us with even more content in the form of a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into training for the fateful battle.

The video was posted on TikTok this past Tuesday, Feb. 28, and began with Ramsey sitting on a blue wrestling mat on the ground, prop knife in hand, as a man—perhaps the actor playing the infected or a stunt coordinator—leaned over her, their hands on each other's shoulders.

Reid stood off to the side, a melee weapon in hand, as someone counted down from off-screen. When he called action, Ramsey swung the hand with the knife into the man's side, while Reid stepped up and swung the weapon to the side of his head.

They worked through the choreography, with Ramsey eventually knocking him to the ground, leading costar Pedro Pascal , who plays Joel, to laugh from somewhere off to the side.

"don’t play with us!!" she captioned the clip, and we can't imagine why anyone would ever try!

Fans were thrilled to see the young actress pop up on their For Your Pages in the days following her episode, especially with guest appearances from Ramsey and Pascal.

"love the movement before the live performance," one fan wrote, grateful to see a snippet of the work that went into the final product.

"AHHHHH this is so coooool!!! y'all killed it, figuratively and literally, well done," someone else wrote, with another agreeing, "You two together in that episode, chefs kiss! 💪 phenomenal."

"The perfect Riley," another complimented, adding, "Also It's insane how Bella's grunts sound exactly like Ellie [in the game]."

Others imagined themselves in the tight rehearsal quarters, one knowing, "100% i'd accidentally whack that man," if it were them.

"They’re laughing as if they didn’t know they were practicing for one of the most nail biting scenes in the show.😭," another pointed out.

Several others latched onto the brief laughter heard from Pascal in the background, despite the fact that he never makes an on-screen appearance.

"the way Pedro’s not even in the clip and you can still hear him," one called out, while another said, "Pedros giggles in the background pull it all together."

We love to see how supportive he is, even though he only appeared in a few scenes this episode!

