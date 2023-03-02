Open in App
SI Lifestyle

Watch: Brooks Nader Shares 6 of Her Fashion Week Beauty Must-Haves

By Ananya Panchal,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0i79_0l5M1fFr00

The SI Swimsuit model nailed her looks all week long in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwPOH_0l5M1fFr00
Brooks Nader.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Brooks Nader is giving away all of her skincare secrets on TikTok. The model posted a fun “what’s in my bag” video on the platform, where she has 29,000 followers. She revealed the contents of her skincare pouch and all her Paris Fashion Week must-haves.

“I just got to Paris for fashion week. I just got to this gorgeous hotel and I’m unpacking my toiletry bag and my makeup because I like to get organized so I figured I would show you guys what I have,” she stated in the opening of the video.

Nader, who recently wrapped her 2023 photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, pulled out a candle and explained that she always brings one when she travels because it helps her feel “at home.”

She also shared a hilarious story after noting that she “packed light” for this trip—which is difficult for someone like her who loves makeup, skincare and trying all sorts of new beauty products.

“Fun fact about me, when I was in high school, I had a [makeup] case. It was like this hot pink Barbie case and all my friends would make fun of me for it,” Nader said. “One of my girlfriends actually drove over it with her car when I was 16 and I literally had a funeral for my makeup case.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Here are some of Nader’s holy grail skincare and beauty products when she’s attending events all week long.

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus , $158 ( dermstore.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wmozi_0l5M1fFr00

dermstore.com

This serum is similar to a vitamin C serum with brightening ingredients. Nader uses it before moisturizer in the mornings.

iS Clinical Active Serum , $142 ( dermstore.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDTPX_0l5M1fFr00

dermstore.com

Nader said this product has helped with her acne-prone and oily skin. She uses it at night.

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum , $70 ( charlottetilbury.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M2L9_0l5M1fFr00

charlottetilbury.com

This product is formulated with anti-aging ingredients and a caffeine complex. Nader said her favorite part is that the applicator includes a metal tip so it’s always cold and feels great on the under-eyes while also de-puffing and brightening.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion , $14.39 ( target.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScHQc_0l5M1fFr00

target.com

Nader admitted that she breaks out a lot when trying new products and this “holy grail” moisturizer, formulated with clean ingredients and no fragrance, saves her sensitive skin.

Alastin Skincare Hyaluronic Acid IMMERSE Serum , $113 ( alastin.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhXIv_0l5M1fFr00

alastin.com

This product helps to instantly boost moisture in dull, dry and dehydrated skin. It promotes long-term skin plumping and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The serum is a 2022 NewBeauty Award winner .

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water , $18.99 ( target.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTl3a_0l5M1fFr00

target.com

No makeup routine would be complete without a solid makeup remover. This one is both fragrance-free and chemical-free. It’s meant to be used with a cotton round to gently cleanse the skin from makeup, fine particles, pollution and sunscreen.

