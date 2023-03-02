100 Employee Appreciation Quotes To Boost Morale and Say Thank You

These appreciation messages let your employees know how much they are valued.

If you have employees, you'll want to let them know how much you appreciate the work that they do for you. It's a great way to boost morale and help your workers to feel valued. Besides giving recognition through a cash bonus or a free lunch , you can put into words how you really feel. However, sometimes it can be difficult to put your thoughts into words that really express what you want to say. That's when some inspiring employee appreciation quotes can help you pick the right phrase.

Whether you are celebrating Employee Appreciation Day —this year, it's on Friday , March 3, 2023—or want to take some time out to recognize an employee's hard work, there are several good phrases that will inspire you with what to say.

We have come up with 100 employee appreciation quotes that are perfect for all types of circumstances or jobs such as healthcare workers or customer service representatives. Read through the list and pick one to use or be inspired to come up with one of your own.

Employee Appreciation Quotes for Hard Work

1. We know you work hard, but you make it look so effortless. Thank you for all that you do.

2. All of your hard work has really paid off for our company. We appreciate your dedication.

3. I tell everyone want a hard worker you are. You set the perfect example.

4. The extra time that you put into all of your work doesn't go unnoticed. Thank you for your commitment.

5. Your energy puts the rest of us to shame.

6. We appreciate that we can count on you to carry the load.

7. You are highly valued for all that you do for our success . We couldn't prosper without you.

8. You accomplish more in a day than most do in a week.

9. Wow, the achievements you have made in such a short time are outstanding.

10. We are thankful that we gained such a hard worker when we hired you.

11. You appear to be tireless no matter what we throw at you. Thank you for hanging in there.

12. I can't think of a better person to work on all of the challenges we face.

13. You amaze us with the heights that you'll go to get things done.

Employee Appreciation Quotes for Team Building

14. Thank you for all that you do to encourage the rest of our team.

15. Your enthusiasm and support are what unite us as a crew.

16. Thank you for your wise counsel. We are all better off because of your guidance.

17. You are the most valuable player on our team.

18. Everybody plays a part in the success of the company but you take center stage.

19. You have the best understanding that there is no I in team. Thank you for your selflessness.

20. You are the rope that binds us together.

21. Without you, the group would be lost and scattered.

22. We appreciate all that you do to inspire and challenge us as a team.

23. There is a lot of give and take when working on a team. Thank you for all the giving that you do.

24. Just when we thought we should give up, you jumped in. Thank you for saving us.

25. We appreciate your fresh perspective and how helpful it is to the team.

Employee Appreciation Quotes for Good Performance

26. You go above and beyond our expectations!

27. That was quite a slam dunk that you made! It was a definite win for our company.

28. You definitely raised the bar for the rest of us.

29. We are amazed at the ability you have to do anything you put your mind to.

30. I can see that you are in it to win it.

31. The victory over that difficult project is all yours.

32. The work you have done is ingenious.

33. You know the ropes better than anyone here.

34. We appreciate all of the mad skills that you have.

35. You have skills that we couldn't even have trained you for.

36. When we say jump, you say how high. Thanks for all the effort you put into your work.

37. If we gave you a ribbon for every great project you do, we would run out of blue.

Appreciation Quotes for Employees Leaving the Company

38. How will we ever accomplish great things without you?

39. You are leaving some big shoes to fill.

40. You have been a valued employee and we are so sorry to see you go.

41. We will miss you but know you will do great things wherever you go.

42. Our wish is for your success. We are happy to have had the opportunity to work with you as long as we did.

43. Thank you for all that you did while here. We appreciate it more than you can ever imagine.

44. We won't be the same without you and appreciate all your dedication over the years.

45. You have what it takes to go far in this world. We're glad that we could be a stepping stone to launch you on your way.

46. You have set a course that we are glad to support and wish you every success.

47. We wish we could keep you here forever but know we can't be that selfish.

48. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you. Our friendship will always continue.

49. Although you will be moving on, all of the great work you have done will last forever.

Healthcare Employee Appreciation Quotes

50. You have earned a halo for the way that you treat your patients.

51. It's impressive to see how you always put the needs of others first.

52. We appreciate all of the self-sacrifice and the way you treat those under your care.

53. You are truly a lifesaver in so many ways. Thank you for all that you do.

54. It's easy to see that you are gifted with the ability to care for those in need.

55. You put the care in caregiver .

56. All the patients appreciate your patience and so do we.

57. Your strength is to be commended. We appreciate all the time and care you put into your work.

58. We appreciate your adaptability to face whatever the day throws at you.

59. Keep up the good work. You make a difference in the lives of so many.

60. You are always flying in like a superhero to do the impossible for those in need.

61. Your angelic qualities are what make you so appreciated. We are happy to have you on staff.

62. Your radiance brightens up the room and brings joy to the downhearted.

Customer Service Employee Appreciation Quotes

63. You have a way of winning over even the most difficult of customers. We know it's hard and we do appreciate you.

64. We appreciate you always taking the high road.

65. We are thankful that you never throw in the towel no matter what gets thrown at you. Your dedication is priceless.

66. Everyone, including customers, loves you for the way you treat them.

67. Fulfilling the needs of others is a genuine gift that you have.

68. We know our customers are in good hands with you.

69. You have a way of turning a frown upside down. Thank you.

70. Your unchanging positive attitude goes above and beyond the call of duty.

71. Even on the toughest days, you always give it all that you have.

72. We truly appreciate your smile and how approachable you are.

73. We can count on you to help our business grow with the great way you handle people.

74. The service you provided exceeded all expectations.

75. We get the customers but you are the reason that we keep them, thank you .

Employee Appreciation Day Quotes

76. It's not just today but every day that I appreciate all of your dedicated efforts.

77. One day of appreciation isn't nearly enough to cover all the gratitude I have for you as an employee.

78. Your commitment has put us on the path to success and we appreciate it.

79. We notice all of the time and effort that you put into your job and we are grateful.

80. I may not have said it before but I appreciate and value you as an employee.

81. You are to be commended for always going the extra mile.

82. Every day, you prove your worth to this company.

83. We feel indebted to you for everything that you are willing to give on the job.

84. Our company values you for your input toward our goals.

85. In case you weren't aware, we wanted to take this time to let you know how much we appreciate you.

86. The work you do for us is worthy of applause.

87. You are highly esteemed for the way you bring our plans to fruition.

88. Thank you for sticking with us through thick and thin.

Positive Employee Recognition Quotes

89. Your positive attitude is contagious and is to be commended.

90. Because of your positivity, we can get through the toughest of times.

91. Working with you even makes Mondays more tolerable.

92. When the going gets tough, we can count on you.

93. Your kindness and hard work are to be admired.

94. All of us agree that your dedication and perseverance are amazing.

95. We're lucky to have someone like you who pays so much attention to detail.

96. It's a pleasure working with someone as invaluable as you.

97. We can't put a price on your worth to this company.

98. You have earned our respect for how enthusiastic you are toward your work.

99. You stand out from the crowd as someone we can always count on.

100. We value your expertise and are grateful to have you on our team.

