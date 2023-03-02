Find out how their sweet reunion happened—and how to see it.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere caught some people by surprise and raised a huge question: How did The Mandalorian get Grogu back ?

As a refresher, in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , Din Djarin ( Pedro Pascal ) made the heartbreaking choice to send Grogu for Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (a preternaturally youthful Mark Hamill ).

Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian" LucasFilm/Disney

Of course, some viewers and Star Wars fans already knew the answer, but in case you were still baffled as to how the reunion happened, fret not and read on—but beware of spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett .

How did the Mandalorian get Grogu back?

A lot of the confusion about how Din Djarin got Grogu back comes from the fact that not enough people watched The Book of Boba Fett !

In The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, "Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian," Din Djarin visits The Armorer and gets an adorable, tiny armor tunic for Grogu, who he then tries to visit on a forested planet where he's undergoing Jedi training with Luke.

Grogu with Luke Skywalker in "The Book of Boba Fett" Lucasfilm/Disney

Before Din can see Grogu, Ahsoka Tano ( Rosario Dawson ) and R2-D2 warn him that if Grogu sees him, it will negatively impact Grogu's training. Ahsoka agrees to deliver Grogu the armor if Din will leave him be. Afterwards, Luke gives Grogu a choice: He can choose the armor and follow Din Djarin, or he can continue Jedi training.

Luke Skywalker gives Grogu a choice between his armor from Mando and a light saber to continue Jedi training in "The Book of Boba Fett." Lucasfilm/Disney

Grogu chose the armor.

In The Book of Boba Fett finale, "Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor," R2-D2 takes Grogu to Peli Motto ( Amy Sedaris ) in her hangar. In a final battle with a rancor, Grogu uses his Jedi training to relax the rancor into a nap, at which point he and Din head off in an N-1 Starfighter.

How to watch The Mandalorian get Grogu back

If you want to see the sweet reunion between Mando and Grogu, watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. If you want to skip to all the action with Din Djarin and the cutest little green guy ever, you can start with Episode 5.

The moral of the story? If you watch one Star Wars TV show, you better tune into all of them!

