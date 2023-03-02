Open in App
Star News Group

St. Rose boys win sectional basketball title

By Len Bardsley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABDhw_0l5M0VLG00

CUMBERLAND — The St. Rose boys’ basketball team exorcised a few demons on Wednesday, winning the Non-Public B South sectional title with a 59-43 win over Bishop Eustace at Lenape High School.

It was the first sectional title in 19 years for the Purple Roses, who advanced to play Roselle Catholic in the Non-Public B state championship 7 p.m. Friday at Jersey Mike’s Arena at Rutgers University.

St. Rose had lost to Bishop Eustace on a buzzer-beater in the first round of the state tournament last season and were also trying to erase memories of a Shore Conference Tournament loss to Ranney in the semifinals when the Panthers used a huge late comeback to defeat the Purple Roses.

St. Rose led most of the game and locked up the win with a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Matt Hodge led the Purple Roses with 20 points, while Bryan Ebeling had 13 points in the win. Jayden Hodge had eight points and Peter Mauro and Gio Panzini each had seven points for St. Rose.

Tickets for the Non-Public B state final can be purchased through njsiaa.org/tickets

