Open in App
Lake County, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Planned toll road aims to improve traffic congestion between Orange County and Lake County

By Alexa Lorenzo, James Tutten,

4 days ago

Many drivers in Central Florida know that there is no easy way to move east and west between Lake and Orange counties.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Drivers use State Road 50 or U.S. 192, but those routes are 14 miles long.

Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority said a new toll road in the works could get you to and from in just 5 miles.

Lake County is booming after the area has seen immense growth within the last few years.

Watch: Retired New York firefighter helps put out fire on Spirit flight bound for Orlando

2020 census data recorded a nearly 30% population growth since 2010.

You can see much of the growth in all the development projects underway.

So naturally, the roads are busy.

Watch: Man arrested in connection with death of 4, including child, at Brevard County home

Driving from Orange County to Lake County, and vice-versa, is not always easy.

The new toll road, SR-516, is currently in the design phase would be a four-lane limited access highway serving as an east west connection between Schofield Road at 429 in Orange County and U.S. 27 in Lake County.

CFX officials said green initiatives like trails and solar energy will be a part of the project.

Watch: Man, woman arrested after shooting at police during pursuit with toddler in car, police say

Design is expected to be completed by next year, construction would start shortly after and it would all be ready by 2027.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida Highway Patrol looks for new troopers at hiring event, simplifies application process
Orlando, FL1 day ago
SunRail sees huge turnout for free Saturday. Could weekend service return?
Orlando, FL16 hours ago
Tuesday Morning Closing In Lady Lake!
Lady Lake, FL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Temporary road and lane closures in Marion County next week
Ocala, FL22 hours ago
Canadian man visiting for Bike Week breaks into Ormond home thinking it was his AirBnB
Ormond Beach, FL19 hours ago
Rural neighbors score victory as builder withdraws plan for housing development
Lady Lake, FL15 hours ago
Maryland Fried Chicken Winter Garden to close after 57 years
Winter Garden, FL20 hours ago
Villager apprehended after trying to outrun cops in 85 mph chase
Lady Lake, FL15 hours ago
Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Villager arrested after interfering with EMS caring for person who fell from golf cart
Lady Lake, FL15 hours ago
Truckers traveling to Florida are searching for more safe parking options
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Suspect nabbed with rental car snatched from woman in Orange County
Oxford, FL2 days ago
‘It’s not right’: Homeowners feel abandoned after spending a fortune on solar systems they can’t use
Chuluota, FL14 hours ago
Out-of-state firms gobble up homes in Central Florida
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
SunRail gave free rides Saturday, including in downtown Orlando; how did it go?
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Popular Central Florida thrift store, damaged by Hurricane Ian reopens for business Monday
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
Resident shares thoughts on high cost of living for seniors in Ocala/Marion County
Ocala, FL3 days ago
Here are some Central Florida food places that are opening soon
Orlando, FL2 days ago
What is it about roundabouts that drive people crazy?
Wildwood, FL1 day ago
Teen shot in Brevard County, airlifted to hospital, police say
Rockledge, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy