Worst NFL team for players revealed

It’s important for NFL teams to make sure that their facilities are up-to-date, their players have everything they need, and that they feel supported by team ownership. Not only does it help keep current players happy, but it also helps lure potentially vital free agents to the team. Unfortunately, the Washington Commanders certainly are not among the best in the league in that regard.

This week, the NFLPA released their report cards on each of the 32 NFL teams, and the Washington Commanders ranked dead last, ranking near the bottom of the league in almost every single category.

The Washington Commanders are ranked 32 nd (last) in our team guide. Besides the strength coaches who received great feedback and grades as one of the best groups in the league, the rest of the club’s operations and facilities were rated by player respondents at the bottom of every single category. The locker room does not have confidence that club owner Dan Snyder is willing to invest to upgrade the facilities, as player responses rank him 31 st in this category. Players had significantly more concerns with each area of the facility than the player respondents on any other team. For example, they were the team most consistently identified as having an understaffed training room. Players also reported that they have some of the smallest hot and cold tubs for players’ recovery, and only 35% of players feel like they have enough personal space in their locker room. Finally, there are complaints of a lack of warm water and issues with poor drainage in the showers. Only 22% of players feel like they have enough space on team flights. The Commanders are one of six teams in the NFL that make a segment of their players have roommates before games and one of seven teams in the NFL that do not offer their players first class seats.

If Dan Snyder does choose to sell the team, perhaps the next team owner will be willing to make improvements that Snyder was not willing to make.

[ NFLPA ]

