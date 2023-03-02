Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Worst NFL team for players revealed

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTwBl_0l5Lz2a100

It’s important for NFL teams to make sure that their facilities are up-to-date, their players have everything they need, and that they feel supported by team ownership. Not only does it help keep current players happy, but it also helps lure potentially vital free agents to the team. Unfortunately, the Washington Commanders certainly are not among the best in the league in that regard.

This week, the NFLPA released their report cards on each of the 32 NFL teams, and the Washington Commanders ranked dead last, ranking near the bottom of the league in almost every single category.

The Washington Commanders are ranked 32 nd (last) in our team guide. Besides the strength coaches who received great feedback and grades as one of the best groups in the league, the rest of the club’s operations and facilities were rated by player respondents at the bottom of every single category.

The locker room does not have confidence that club owner Dan Snyder is willing to invest to upgrade the facilities, as player responses rank him 31 st in this category.

Players had significantly more concerns with each area of the facility than the player respondents on any other team. For example, they were the team most consistently identified as having an understaffed training room.

Players also reported that they have some of the smallest hot and cold tubs for players’ recovery, and only 35% of players feel like they have enough personal space in their locker room. Finally, there are complaints of a lack of warm water and issues with poor drainage in the showers.

Only 22% of players feel like they have enough space on team flights. The Commanders are one of six teams in the NFL that make a segment of their players have roommates before games and one of seven teams in the NFL that do not offer their players first class seats.

If Dan Snyder does choose to sell the team, perhaps the next team owner will be willing to make improvements that Snyder was not willing to make.

[ NFLPA ]

The post Worst NFL team for players revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Latest Daniel Snyder allegation has NFL fuming
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Has NFL World 'Buzzing' At Combine
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Brother of Patrick Mahomes accused of terrible allegations
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Cardinals star absolutely blasts new MLB rules
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Why the 49ers split with K Robbie Gould makes sense for both sides
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Anthony Richardson makes NFL combine history: Why Florida QB has what it takes to be No. 1 pick in NFL Draft
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Arch Manning’s chances of starting for Texas revealed
Austin, TX17 hours ago
Packers star reacts to Aaron Rodgers decision
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
NFL Kicker Announces He'll Test Free Agency
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
CFB world blasts Nick Saban for ridiculous complaint
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Major Lamar Jackson update revealed
Baltimore, MD14 hours ago
Bears’ GM ‘left little doubt’ on plan for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NCAA coach suspended for ‘racially insensitive’ comment, says ‘I was quoting the scripture’
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NFL world reacts to photos of Tom Brady’s insane new yacht
Hollywood, FL1 hour ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Top receiver prospect tells Steelers ‘come get me’
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy