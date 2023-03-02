Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fire under investigation after multiple residents displaced in NW Atlanta

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, John Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

A fire at an old home converted into apartments in northwest Atlanta is being investigated after it displaced at least two residents Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called at 8:40 a.m. to a blaze near the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Sunset Avenue, according to Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Arzell Bostick II.

Upon arrival, the crew immediately began searching the building after getting reports of someone trapped inside, Bostick said. Firefighters searched both levels of the house but did not find anyone, so they began working to extinguish the flames.

George Henderson, one of the residents, said he woke up coughing and found his room filled with smoke. He went outside and could see smoke and fire coming from a second-story window.

“At that point, I ran back in there yelling, ‘It’s on fire, somebody call 911,’ and started throwing my stuff out,” Henderson said.

According to Henderson, he was one of three residents living at the home, but the other two men were already gone and he was the last one out. He said he planned to work with Red Cross volunteers once they arrived.

The fire was extinguished after the crews cut through the roof to provide top-side ventilation and find any hidden flames, Bostick said. No injuries were reported.

