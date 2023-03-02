Anthony Mackie Shares Key to Sebastian Stan's Friendship

Anthony Mackie has some advice for David Harbour when it comes to working with Sebastian Stan . The We Have A Ghost star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Netflix project. But, they had to talk about the Stranger Things actor rejoining the MCU with Thunderbolts next year. Stan, of course, is part of the rag-tag team with Red Guardian who will be brought together by Julia Louise-Dreyfus's villainess for a secret mission. Mackie argues that Harbour needs to bring some almond butter to the set of the film and he should be good to go. (Who would have thought that his Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-pilot would have been a fan of the cracker spread?) Here's what Mackie said.

"Sebastian is a very nice person . Don't take his quietness and standoffishness as him being mean or rude," Mackie joked. "You just have to warm him up a little bit. You know, give him some almond butter, talk to him a little bit. He'll be fine."

How Will Captain America 4 Be Different?

Recently, Mackie spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the task ahead for Sam Wilson as they get to filming Captain America: New World Order . As established in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he's not a super soldier. There are some key differences besides that in his approach to the hero as well. In the actor's eyes, all of this will be interesting to explore in the solo movie as he has a different way of solving things than his friend Steve Rogers. Check out what he had to say right here.

"I think with my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity," Mackie said while promoting Netflix's new movie We Have a Ghost . "I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do?"

"I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where 'this is right, and this is wrong.' There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong," Mackie added, adding Sam Wilson's Captain America has "a flying costume."

