Surf’s up: Here’s when Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will reopen

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will reopen this month after being closed for refurbishing.

Theme park officials announced Thursday that the water park will reopen March 19.

Officials also announced the return of the late-night party, H2O Glow After Hours , on select nights from May 20 to Sept. 2.

The event allows guests to enjoy the water park after dark for three hours, from 8 to 11 p.m., after the park closes to daytime guests.

Tickets go on sale March 3 for the limited-capacity event.

