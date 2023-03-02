Open in App
Wisconsin State
Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

By Laura Gariepy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN7Qk_0l5Lw7Ah00

Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations . Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016 .

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

State Address Location Type
Arkansas 3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville Pick-up only
Washington D.C. 99 H Street NW, Washington Retail store
Florida 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park Neighborhood Market
Illinois 17550 South Halsted St., Homewood Retail store
Illinois 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield Retail store
Illinois 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood Pick-up only
New Mexico 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque Retail store
Oregon 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland Retail store
Oregon 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland Retail store
Wisconsin 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee Retail store

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

