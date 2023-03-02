Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations . Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016 .

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

State Address Location Type Arkansas 3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville Pick-up only Washington D.C. 99 H Street NW, Washington Retail store Florida 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park Neighborhood Market Illinois 17550 South Halsted St., Homewood Retail store Illinois 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield Retail store Illinois 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood Pick-up only New Mexico 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque Retail store Oregon 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland Retail store Oregon 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland Retail store Wisconsin 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee Retail store

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Second Job or Backup Plan in Case You Are Laid Off?

More: How Walmart Neighborhood Market Differs From a Supercenter and What It Means for Your Wallet

Make the Most of Your Walmart Shopping Experience

If you’re a bargain hunter, check out GOBankingRates’ complete guide to saving money at Walmart . You’ll learn about the best deals on electronics, groceries, and more. Plus, you’ll see how the retailer stacks up against competitors like Costco and Target.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States