Cori Bush faces ethics complaint after using campaign funds to pay husband for security services



A government watchdog group is pressing the Federal Election Commission to investigate Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) over complaints that she made campaign payments to her now-husband for security services during the 2022 midterm cycle.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, or FACT, filed a complaint with the FEC on Wednesday, Fox News reported, accusing Bush of using campaign funds for personal use by paying her private security guard Cortney Merritts more than $60,000 last year in direct payments. Bush came under fire for those payments after it was revealed that she married Merritts in a private ceremony last week.

Bush made the payments to her now-husband despite Merritts not having a private security license, which is a requirement in the St. Louis area, according to the group. Meanwhile, Bush also paid two other groups for security services, including PEACE Security and a personal guard named Nathaniel Davis — equaling a total of more than $571,856.

Under FEC rules, candidates are not permitted to use campaign funds for personal use, which is defined as any payment used to fulfill a commitment that would exist regardless of their campaign. Such expenses would include payments to a candidate’s family member — unless that relative is providing bona fide services.

If a family member provides bona fide services, he or she may not receive a salary that exceeds the fair market value for the specific service — otherwise, the payment would be considered personal use, according to FEC rules.

“It appears Rep. Bush’s campaign may have made payments for services that were unnecessary or above fair market value because of her personal relationship with the payee,” the group wrote in its complaint . “If so, these payments would qualify as either impermissible payments to a family member or an impermissible gift. Therefore, we request the FEC investigate whether Rep. Bush converted campaign funds for personal use.”

These payments came under scrutiny after it was reported that Bush married Merritts last weekend, with the Missouri lawmaker noting the two had been together since before Bush took office in 2021. That timeline could raise questions because it would mean the two were romantically involved before Bush hired Merritts as a security guard.

"Any time a member of Congress puts someone with a close personal relationship on the campaign payroll, increased scrutiny is necessary to ensure the legal standard has been met," Kendra Arnold, FACT's executive director, told Fox News . "Both the fact that reportedly Bush's husband isn't licensed to provide security services for which he was paid and that she was simultaneously paying large amounts to another company for the same services raise red flags that warrant an investigation by the FEC.”

The Washington Examiner contacted Bush’s office for comment but has not received a response.