USA TODAY

Man steals American Airline airport bus, takes police on 15-mile chase across NYC, police say

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY,

4 days ago

A suspect who stole an American Airlines bus from a New York airport and led police on a chase across the city was jailed Thursday facing felony charges.

Burshawn Quildon, 43, stole the bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York Police Department said, and drove it at least 15 miles across multiple NYC boroughs.

Lenis Valens, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority, told USA TODAY Port Authority Police received a report about the stolen bus at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

An airport employee followed the bus and alerted police, the NYPD said.

The New York Police Department told USA TODAY officers responded to the airport at 1:41 a.m. after Quildon got into a bus that was left running in a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHsMK_0l5LvzH700
An American Airlines bus on an airport taxiway before it's towed away. Police in New York City say a man stole an American Airlines bus from JFK International Airport on March 1, 2023 and led police on a chase. The suspected thief was later arrested. AP

The suspect drove the bus on roads including Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens, FDR Drive in Manhattan and across the Brooklyn Bridge into Brooklyn, where the vehicle was pulled over and the driver was arrested without incident.

Quildon was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

No one else onboard

According to police, the suspect was the only person aboard the bus.

No injuries or damage to other vehicles or property was reported, police said.

American Airlines could immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Thursday.

The investigation remained open on Thursday, police said.

More coverage from USA TODAY

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

