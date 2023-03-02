Open in App
Cocke County, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Evacuation lifted after overturned propane truck closed road in Cocke County

By Hope McAlee,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNzHf_0l5LvxVf00

NEWPORT, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An overturned propane truck closed a road and caused an evacuation of residents in Cocke County , according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The crash caused State Route 340 to be closed at Allen Chapel Road, near Parrottsville around 11:15 a.m. According to Nagi, this will be a long-term closure.

As of 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, the 1-mile evacuation has been lifted, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. The homes still under a “No-Return” order on South Highway 340 are 401, 405, 407 and 409.

Nagi said the vehicle was leaking propane causing some residents to evacuate. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said this is due to the threat of an explosion.

Body of missing North Carolina fisherman recovered from French Broad River

“These residents will need to stay sheltered away from their homes for a few more hours. The remainder of homeowners can return back to their residences. Crews are working diligently and safely to remove the gas from the damaged tank and get residents back in their homes and the road reopened,” Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said.

Anyone who is evacuated and needs a place to go can go to the Parrottsville Elementary School at 1901 Old Parrottsville Highway.

The driver of the propane truck was taken by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center , Director of Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Joe Esway said. Two Cocke County deputies , who were the first to render aid to the driver, were taken to Newport Medical Center for propane inhalation.

A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office release said both deputies were released with non-life threatening injuries. Both had reported headaches, breathing issues and stomach issues.

Gov. Lee dismisses yearbook picture of him in women’s clothes as he preps to sign anti-drag bill

Around noon, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the propane leak had slowed and the remaining product was being transferred. The spilled propane is being burnt off, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LqIw_0l5LvxVf00
    Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mzlgz_0l5LvxVf00
    Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfStD_0l5LvxVf00
    Propane truck that overturned in Cocke Co. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR9UM_0l5LvxVf00
    Map showing where the propane truck overturned. (TDOT)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Missing Sevierville 19-year-old found dead in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN16 hours ago
Knoxville Police find body in TN River
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
80-year-old woman found safe in Clarksville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN23 hours ago
Crews work house fire in Halls community
Halls, TN1 day ago
CCSD: Two Cocke County deputies injured during propane spill, evacuation order lifted
Parrottsville, TN4 days ago
Johnson City woman, 72, struck, killed while leaving store at Oakdale Commons
Johnson City, TN20 hours ago
Cost of downtown Knoxville Smokies stadium balloons to $114 million
Knoxville, TN21 hours ago
Plane makes emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Cost rising for Knoxville stadium, Missing teen's body pulled from TN river, KCDC hacked│The Seven
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Maryville man arrested after crashing car in Blount County chase
Maryville, TN4 days ago
Knoxville restaurant fire put out by damaged waterline before firefighters arrive
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Roads, schools around East Tennessee close after heavy rain across the region
Rogersville, TN5 days ago
Rockslide on the Spur causes delays amid widespread rain
Pigeon Forge, TN5 days ago
ARCHIVED: Power outages across East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
13 charges for Kingsport woman after drug investigation
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Struggle over for Knoxville parents as autistic son receives residential care
Knoxville, TN15 hours ago
City, county leaders finalize plan for funding of multiuse stadium in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN21 hours ago
‘An ongoing problem’ | 5 charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Greene County Detention Center
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Third suspect in fatal Knoxville Valentine’s day shooting arrested
Knoxville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy