Kentucky man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Kentucky was caught trying to being a loaded handgun onto his flight at Norfolk International Airport.
According to TSA officials at ORF, the incident occurred on Wednesday, just two days after they stopped a Nevada woman from carrying her gun onto a flight on Feb. 27. Officials say the Kentucky man’s .380 caliber gun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
The man now faces a stiff fine of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. This is the sixth firearm caught at ORF so far this year. Just last year, TSA caught 27 firearms at checkpoints at Norfolk, a record in the 20-year history of TSA.
Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website .
