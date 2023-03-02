Open in App
Richland, MS
WJTV 12

Multiple individuals questioned after Richland school receives threat

By Rachel Hernandez,

4 days ago

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Multiple people are being questioned in connection to a threatening phone call made to Richland High School (RHS) on Thursday, March 2.

RHS leaders said the school received the threatening call Thursday morning. RHS and neighboring Richland Upper Elementary went into lockdown.

FBI agents seen at Ridgeland building

School district leaders, Rankin County deputies and Richland police responded to the threat.

Officials with the Richland Police Department said after investigators assessed the situation, both schools returned to normal activity.

They also said several people are being held for questioning in connection to the threat.

