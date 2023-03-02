Open in App
Brandon, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 130 Brandon customers

By Malaysia McCoy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8nUB_0l5LtOzA00

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice has been issued for 130 customers who get their drinking water from the City of Brandon.

Carly Dearman, spokesperson for the water system, stated this precautionary action was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a contractor hitting a water main.

State Route 22 in Canton closed after fatal crash

The notice affects 130 customers along Sun Valley Drive, Springview Drive, Rockford Court, Thornhill Cove, Oakview Cove, & addresses 12-72 Woodgate Drive.

As soon as pressure is restored to those customers affected, water system officials will begin collecting water samples for testing. They recommend that consumers boil water for one minute before it is consumed.

Users will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crews repair major water main break in Fondren
Jackson, MS22 hours ago
FedEx pauses deliveries for South Jackson neighborhood
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Jackson business owners try to regroup after downtown fire
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Crews put out large fire on Capitol Street in Jackson
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Jackson Fire Department hosts Citizen’s Fire Academy
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Police: Canton business ‘total loss’ after fire
Canton, MS22 hours ago
Mississippi deputy answering medic call collides with pickup truck
Vicksburg, MS15 hours ago
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Jackson mayor: Funds for water bill relief program coming from federal program
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Disabled Woman in Jackson Receives $11K Water Bill in Jan. They Reduce Bill Down by 9,667 & She still can't afford $1.4K
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Fire breaks out at building on Highway 51 North in Canton
Canton, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Insight for March 5, 2023: One on one with Aaron Banks
Jackson, MS17 hours ago
Fire destroys Jackson home, burns two others
Jackson, MS2 days ago
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
Jackson, MS3 days ago
A disturbance and Breaking and Entering in Leake
Carthage, MS1 day ago
Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Rescue & redemption: ‘God was not ready’, Part 2
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Rescue & Redemption: How did Florida girl end up brutally assaulted, thrown off 30-foot high Mississippi bridge 33 years ago?
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
MHP vehicle involved in crash on Raymond Road
Jackson, MS4 days ago
Clinton mayor talks crime, taxes, sewer infrastructure
Clinton, MS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy