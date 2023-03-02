Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

The Wall That Heals returns to SLO

By Neil Hebert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuJs0_0l5LsZhO00

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., is returning to San Luis Obispo, making it the first city to host the massive memorial a second time.

The 375-foot-long wall will be open 24/7 at the Madonna Meadows from March 16-19. The wall features the names of the 58,000-plus service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

When The Wall That Heals was here in March of 2018, more than 12,000 people from all over the state came to see it.

Bart Topham, Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum President and Director, says it’s a huge honor to bring it back to the Central Coast.

“It's important, particularly to Vietnam veterans and their families," Topham said. "There's a number of service men and women that gave their lives along the Central Coast. There are over 17,000 total veterans on the Central Coast, and our job is to remember and to serve all of those people. There's just going to be a lot there for people to take in and learn about it.”

An escort for the wall, starting at the San Miguel Mission and ending at Madonna Meadows, will be held March 14 starting at 10 a.m. About 300 motorcycles, along with other vehicles, are expected to participate.

“We're looking for volunteers to line the overpasses with flags to honor the wall as it travels south from the mission," said Chris Emert, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office Administrative Services Officer. "It is a solemn procession. We don't want honking, we don't want screaming, shouting, yelling, cheering. It's just there to be a nice, solemn salute as it passes through those communities.”

The Wall That Heals will be open to the public 24 hours each day, and volunteers are needed to staff the site the entire time it’s here. Click here to find out how to volunteer.

There are also tours still available for groups of up to 100 people at a time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Turkey, Syria earthquake benefit hosted by Rotary Club of Morro Bay
Morro Bay, CA22 hours ago
Vendors, artists sought for upcoming Strawberry Festival
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
At Her Table's Women's Week to include free street festival in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA1 day ago
Homeowners in GB now have the opportunity to modify their property
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Oak tree collapses on corner of 10th Street in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Hancock College club sees membership triple following outreach efforts
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
California Cattlemen's Association host dinner for local cattlemen
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Volunteers and family members continue their search for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA2 days ago
Local schools participate in 'Read Across America' Day events
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
ECHO's newly expanded campus receives upgrade thanks to local donation
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Music playing at Mitchell Park geared toward families, city says
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Solvang City Council denies application for pride banner displays this June
Solvang, CA4 days ago
Major bike path project could soon break ground in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA8 hours ago
Private searches to resume again this weekend for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA3 days ago
Pet of the Week Holmes is a talker and very social
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
More rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Paranormal Cirque returns to Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Paso Robles winery never had license to sell alcohol
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
PG&E to host virtual town hall on vegetation management work
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Santa Maria City Council approves feasibility study for performing arts center
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Atascadero High School principal resigns suddenly after 3 years
Atascadero, CA20 hours ago
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA18 hours ago
Update: Los Osos storm benefit concert raises $40K
Los Osos, CA6 days ago
Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens in Orcutt and Solvang
Solvang, CA6 days ago
Fire hits the legendary restaurant Pea Soup Anderson's in Buellton
Buellton, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy