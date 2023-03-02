Obituary: Seldon McClintic “Heavy” Fuller, 93

Seldon McClintic “Heavy” Fuller

Seldon McClintic “Heavy” Fuller, 93, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home with family by his side.

Seldon was born December 30, 1929, in Frankford and was the son of the late John Caleb Fuller and Trudie Ellen Auldridge Fuller.

He was a member of Frankford United Methodist Church. Seldon was educated through the 4th grade at Mount Vernon School, where he had to walk 1 ½ miles to school, he graduated from Frankford High School. Seldon was a 50 year member of Lewisburg Elks and served as Chaplain for 20 years.

In 1958, he married Annie Estelle Legg and was happily married until Annie’s death on April 25, 2021.

After graduating from school, he took on several odd jobs, until 1954, when he was called to work at Appalachian Tire and retiring as shop foreman with 40 years of service in 1994.

Other than his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Louise Fuller; his son, George A. Fuller; sister, Glenna Lloyd; brothers, Leonard and Luther Fuller.

Surviving are his grandchildren, Hannah Fuller and Aaron Fuller; sisters, Thelma Smith, Mary Kidd, and Alice Coff; along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Heavy will be Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Rev. Phil Hickman, Rev. Pete Scott, and Rev. David Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Rosewood Cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

