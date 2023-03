RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVDN) – Ronceverte City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Ronceverte City Hall on Edgar Avenue.

Agenda items include water system upgrade items and updates, wastewater updates including replacing manholes, department updates and more.

