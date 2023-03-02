Here's how the rains impacted the Bay Area's drought status

Much of the Bay Area, for instance, is simply abnormally dry - not in a drought - and some areas have gotten enough water to not have any drought designation at all.
Most of Ventura County has no designation, though the northern portion of the county is abnormally dry.
While much of the rest of Southern California is abnormally dry, some drought conditions remain. Moderate drought persists in northern L.A. County, as well as in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Much of San Bernardino County remains in severe drought, though the good news is that no parts of California are in extreme or exceptional drought, and many areas, like the Central Coast, have no drought designation at all.
San Diego, like the Bay Area, is now considered abnormally dry. For a look at reservoir levels in the Bay Area and around the state, click here .
