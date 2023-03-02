Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WRTV

The Slippery Noodle Inn is under new ownership

By James Howell Jr.,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBabf_0l5Lo95700

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ oldest continually operating bar, the Slippery Noodle Inn, changed ownership this week.

New owners Jason Amonett and Sean Lothridge say they plan to maintain the history of the iconic bar located at 372 Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

Amonett and Lothridge take ownership from previous owners Hal and Carol Yeagy. The pair had owned the bar since 1985.

Hal Yeagy passed away in 2020 from cancer .

Before their ownership, Hal Yeagy’s parents owned the Slippery Noodle beginning in 1963.

“It is a great honor and pleasure to be able to take over the iconic Slippery Noodle Inn and we are committed to respecting the legacy built by the Yeagy family,” said Jason Amonett, new co-owner of Slippery Noodle Inn. “We have both admired and been patrons of the Noodle for decades. It is an icon in Indianapolis, Indiana and the Midwest.”

“We think it's important to listen to the staff and see what ideas they have,” said Sean Lothridge, new co-owner of Slippery Noodle Inn. “As friends of Hal’s, we take on this responsibility with great pride.”

The Slippery Noodle Inn exists on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building’s history dates back to the 1850s when it was known as the Tremont House – a name that still exists on the north side of the building.

During the 1860s and the Civil War, the building was a station for the Underground Railroad.

Years later the building was a bordello, or brothel. It remained one until 1953 when a patron of the business was killed.

The long history of the building has led many to consider it one of the most noted haunted locations in Indianapolis. As recently as 2020, management were providing haunted tours of the building.

In recent years under the ownership of Hal and Carol Yeagy, the Slippery Noodle has become of one the country’s premiere blues clubs. Artists such as Buddy Guy, Gregg Allman and Gene Deer have all graced the business.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
The Oldest Bar in Indiana Has Sold to New Owners
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Report: Which cities do the most people leave Indianapolis for?
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Three infants surrendered in five days via Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flood-damaged Indy museum to relocate
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
2 women, 1 man killed in Indy over weekend
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Two newborns surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 48 hours
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Local News Headlines: March 6, 2023
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indianapolis Zoo expecting new baby elephant
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Company's re-entry program focuses on providing hope to the far northeast side
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Colts player's book drive kicks off for March
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
2 people shot on Indy’s near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Central Indiana Police launch 'No Ticket, Let's Fix It!' initiative
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Missing Indianapolis man located
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN5 days ago
Bracketology watch: Where IU basketball stands with one week to Selection Sunday
Bloomington, IN22 hours ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Indianapolis International Airport recognized as best airport for 11th year
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
The third richest person in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Statewide Tornado Drill will take place on Tuesday, March 14
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Woman’s death on Indy’s east side ruled a homicide
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
2 people shot, 1 fatally, on Indy’s northeast side
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
IFD rescues ten from east side apartment fire
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IMPD investigates homicide on Indy's southeast side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy firefighter forges lasting legacy in central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Person shot, killed on East Side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD reports no one was shot in east side shooting Sunday night
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
I-70 ramp scheduled to reopen by Friday
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Handgun found in Indy comedian, actor Mike Epps backpack at Indy airport
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy