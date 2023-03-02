CSKT Tribal conservation and recreation permits now available for purchase

FLATHEAD INDIAN RESERVATION - I don't know about you but I'm really excited for this upcoming spring season to get outside.

But I'm not going to get outside in the Mission Mountain Tribal Wilderness without obtaining a new permit for this year.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, marked the start of a new permit year to recreate on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe (CSKT) lands.

Emily Brown New permits are available on March 1st for the Mission Mountain Tribal Wilderness.

The Flathead Indian Reservation is home to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes who have a deep spiritual connection and legal right to the land.

In order to access the mountains, trails, lakes, and rivers you’ll need a valid recreation permit.

Below is a map of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

CSKT The red line shows the tribal wilderness boundary, where permits are required.

On the southernmost end is the primitive area for CSKT tribal members only.

Following this solid red boundary line north, you can see the Mission Mountains Tribal Wilderness extend all the way up to Polson.

Prices vary per person depending on whether you’re a tribal member or not and where you live.

Additional permits are required for hunting and fishing.

* Residents of the Reservation:



Annual Conservation License $40

Disabled License $37

* Non-Residents of the Reservation:



Annual Conservation License for both age categories $100

3-Day Conservation License $80

3-Day Combined Conservation/Fishing License $105

Disabled License $100

* Non-Residents of the State of Montana:



Annual Conservation License for both age categories $100

3-Day Conservation License $80

1-Day Combined Conservation /Fishing License $80

3-Day Conservation/Fishing License $146

Disabled License $100"

* information from Char-Koosta News

The money from these permits goes to the tribal community, helping with land and water management.

CSKT is asking people to practice "Leave No Trace" when recreating on tribal lands.

Permits are available for purchase at local outdoor recreation vendors or online on the CSKT Natural Resources website .

For more information, visit http://www.csktnrd.org