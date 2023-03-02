Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Sportsnaut

Jalen Carter back at NFL combine hours after booking

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2I0o_0l5Llvol00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClHNh_0l5Llvol00

Former Georgia standout Jalen Carter was back at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, less than 12 hours after being booked on two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing.

Carter left Indianapolis after two days of formal interviews with teams to turn himself in to police in Athens-Clarke County, Ga. Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. ET Wednesday and released 16 minutes later after posting $4,000 bond.

Arrest warrants were issued earlier in the day for Carter in connection with the Jan. 15 fatal crash that claimed the life of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and football department staff member Chandler LeCroy.

An arraignment hearing was set for April 18. Both charges are punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.

Now, according to ESPN and NFL Network, Carter returned to Indianapolis to complete his measurements and interviews, among other activities.

Carter released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. … There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing,” he wrote, in part.

Carter, 21, was interviewed by police and told authorities he wasn’t present at the time of the accident, according to the police report. However, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported it had evidence that put Carter at the scene of the crash and that he left before police and emergency personnel arrived. He returned to the scene less than two hours later, per the AJC.

Details of the arrest warrant, citing video recorded before the crash, allege Carter was the driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk that pushed LeCroy, who was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, to speeds exceeding 100 mph.

A third vehicle involved allegedly was driven by Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who also was charged with two misdemeanors. He was released Feb. 23 after posting $4,000 bond, per Athens-Clarke County jail records.

–Field Level Media

