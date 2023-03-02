Open in App
Newport News, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Florida-based architectural glassmaker brings 75 jobs to Newport News

By Tara Bozick, The Virginian-Pilot,

5 days ago

A manufacturer of architectural glass, including mirrors, shower doors and custom commercial products, opened a 72,000-square-foot facility in Newport News.

Aldora’s fabrication and distribution facility at 280 Enterprise Drive started operations in February to provide tempered, fabricated and insulated glass products to customers within a 150-mile radius, the company announced. It employs 75 people.

“We are fortunate in finding a building in Newport News,” Aldora CEO Leon Silverstein said. “This newest facility services an area that has been underserved by the market and it fits with our model to add locations that work strategically into our current geographic coverage.”

The facility is Florida-based Aldora’s seventh location in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast and its services will reach fabricators from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, according to a news release. The expansion helps provide more assistance and reduced wait times for customers working on design and construction projects.

