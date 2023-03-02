Stewart’s Shops expanding commercial kitchen to meet demand of food to go

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is expanding its kitchen operations at the company’s manufacturing plant in Greenfield in order to meet an increase in demand for food-to-go options. The expansion will add approximately 6,000 square feet to the commercial kitchen and 3,000 square feet of refrigeration. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in the spring of 2024.

Stewart’s Shops chefs make a variety of foods in the commercial kitchen, including macaroni and cheese, chili, chicken alfredo, penne marinara, soups, salads, and more. The company said an increase in demand has made it hard to keep up in its current space.

“We are very excited for the kitchen expansion! We have outgrown the current facility. Commissary-made products help save labor in the shops. There have been many advancements in the Foodservice realm since the Commissary was built and we have learned a lot too. The new Commissary will be more efficient, flexible, and safer. We can continue to expand our offerings and change to meet the needs of our customers,” said Mike Kiernan of the food safety department. Stewart’s is planning to invest $50 million into 18 shops in this year. The company will be building new shops and renovating existing shops to add more space.

