Oklahoma City, OK
Sportsnaut

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Kenrich Williams done for season with wrist injury

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Kenrich Williams will miss the rest of the season with a left wrist injury, the team said Thursday.

Williams will undergo surgery but is expected to make a full recovery, the Thunder said.

The 28-year-old Williams sustained a scapholunate ligament rupture in the wrist during Tuesday’s 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Williams appeared in 53 games (10 starts) this season and has averages of 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 22.8 minutes per game. His 26 drawn charges top the NBA.

In 253 career games (70 starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans (2018-20) and Thunder, Williams has averages of 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 22.2 minutes per game.

–Field Level Media

