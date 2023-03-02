Open in App
Letter: Adrian Shooter obituary

By John Harwood,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT4zk_0l5Lj5eq00
Prescott new rail franchises<br>Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott (C) on Marylebone Station in central London following the new franchise deals announced by the shadow Strategic Rail authority which will secure long term investment for rail, provide real passenger benefits and improve integration. *... with Head of Strategic Rail Authority, Alistair Morton (L) and the Managing director of Chiltern Railways, Adrian Shooter. Photograph: Johnny Green/PA

Adrian Shooter not only made Chiltern Railways’ trains from Oxfordshire to Marylebone run on time, but also took a personal interest in all aspects of the operation.

Once our train stopped in deepest Buckinghamshire countryside. Shooter went to the front from his passenger seat to ask on the PA if there was a vet on board, as a swan and her cygnets were on the track. There was indeed a vet, and he went to help persuade them to move. That accomplished, the two were applauded back to their seats.

