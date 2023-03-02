Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Viola Davis Slips on Gilded Pumps & Two-Toned Dress at AAFCA Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwHdT_0l5Lj3tO00

Viola Davis was colorfully outfitted for the African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) 2023. The actress was part of the cast and crew who received the Best Picture award for their drama film “The Woman King.”

Angela Bassett Shines in Gold Peep-Toe Heels & Feathered Suit at AAFCA Awards 2023

Davis hit the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles with her husband Julius Tennon on Wednesday, wearing a black knee-length dress. The EGOT-winning actress ‘ sleeveless attire featured a swirling botanical print in light blue-green across its bodice and split straps. The piece was divided by a rectangular neckline, featuring the same print in red. Her outfit was glamorously paired with round statement earrings in matching hues for a monochrome touch.

Tennon was sharply dressed for the occasion as well, supporting Davis in a burgundy suit and brown leather lace-up brogues.

Sabrina Elba Gleams With Idris Elba in Tentacle-Belted Dress & Heels at 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Premiere

When it came to shoes, Davis slipped into a pair of platform pumps to complete her ensemble. The “Help” star’s set included smooth glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Angled thin platform soles, cast in metallic gold, added a sleek shine to the pair. The footwear was finished with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Davis’ outfit a sleek base.

The African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) honor films highlighting the Black experience. This year’s winners included Angela Bassett , Danielle Deadwyler, Jeremy Pope, Brian Tyree Henry, Jalyn Hall, Carey Williams, Gina Prince Bythewood and Rian Johnson. Special honorees included Michael Abels, Hannah Beachler, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, Nate Moore and “Till.”

PHOTOS: Discover Viola Davis’ red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

Halsey Makes a Metallic Statement in Chainmail Dress, Hood & Mirrored Pumps at Paco Rabanne's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Nicole Kidman Wore a Stunning Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA19 days ago
Zendaya’s Dramatic Dusty Pink SAG Awards Gown Is Bringing Us to Our Knees
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Regina Hall Gleams in Black Sequins & Heels at NAACP Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA9 days ago
Niecy Nash Chooses a Plunging Blue Dress & Heels for NAACP Awards 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts
Pasadena, CA9 days ago
All of Queen Latifah’s Outfit Changes at NAACP Image Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA9 days ago
Lisa Rinna & Husband Harry Hamlin Deliver Chic Couple Style in Loafers & Oxfords Before ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’
New York City, NY20 days ago
Marsai Martin Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA9 days ago
Kerry Washington Gleams in Fendi Bralette Dress & Knotted Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA9 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Meagan Good Shines in Black and Gold Cutout Dress at AAFCA 2023
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Vivica A. Fox Channels ’70s Style in Geometric Print Suit & Platform Sandals at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy