Viola Davis Slips on Gilded Pumps & Two-Toned Dress at AAFCA Awards 2023

Viola Davis was colorfully outfitted for the African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) 2023. The actress was part of the cast and crew who received the Best Picture award for their drama film “The Woman King.”

Davis hit the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles with her husband Julius Tennon on Wednesday, wearing a black knee-length dress. The EGOT-winning actress ‘ sleeveless attire featured a swirling botanical print in light blue-green across its bodice and split straps. The piece was divided by a rectangular neckline, featuring the same print in red. Her outfit was glamorously paired with round statement earrings in matching hues for a monochrome touch.

Tennon was sharply dressed for the occasion as well, supporting Davis in a burgundy suit and brown leather lace-up brogues.

When it came to shoes, Davis slipped into a pair of platform pumps to complete her ensemble. The “Help” star’s set included smooth glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Angled thin platform soles, cast in metallic gold, added a sleek shine to the pair. The footwear was finished with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Davis’ outfit a sleek base.

The African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) honor films highlighting the Black experience. This year’s winners included Angela Bassett , Danielle Deadwyler, Jeremy Pope, Brian Tyree Henry, Jalyn Hall, Carey Williams, Gina Prince Bythewood and Rian Johnson. Special honorees included Michael Abels, Hannah Beachler, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, Nate Moore and “Till.”

