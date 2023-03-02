Report: LeBron James Won’t Need Surgery on Foot

The Lakers are reportedly preparing to be without James for several weeks.

LeBron James ’s foot injury will reportedly cause him to miss a significant amount of time in the second half of the season, but it appears that he will avoid surgery, according to Bleacher Report ’s Chris Haynes.

He broke the news on the #thisleague Uncut podcast as the Lakers continue to fight for their playoff lives without their unquestioned leader.

James suffered the injury against the Mavericks on Sunday but played through it in the stunning 111–108 comeback win. According to The Athletic ’s Shams Charania , Los Angeles is “bracing for his absence to be multiple weeks.”

As of right now, the Lakers are the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference with a 30–33 record but are just four games behind the Suns who are the No. 4 seed with a 34–29 mark. A playoff spot is for the taking but the team will need to stay in the hunt with James forced to watch games in a walking boot.

James, 38, is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists so far this season.