Longtime car dealership in Salem closes on Commercial Street

By Capi Lynn, Salem Statesman Journal,

4 days ago

Withnell Dodge/Ram, a fixture in Salem since 1980, has closed on Commercial Street SE.

The dealership announced Wednesday on Facebook it has sold the Dodge/Ram franchise to Roberson Motors, effective March 1. The lot at 2650 Commercial St. SE was empty of cars and signs removed from the building on the same day.

“It’s just the right time” owner David Withnell said in a post on Withnell Motor Company's Facebook page . “With all the changes in the Dodge and Ram line, including Stellantis' push towards electric trucks, the facility requirements could not be met with the building on 2650 Commercial Street."

The sale consolidates all Stellantis Corporation motor vehicle divisions in Salem — Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep — under Roberson Motors . Roberson is at 3100 Ryan Dr. SE on the corner of Hawthorne and Mission across from the former Costco.

The dealership had about 50 employees. About half of them either transferred to Roberson or are working at the Withnell Motor Company's Hyundai dealership.

The Withnell family still owns the Commercial Street property. A Dodge dealership has been at the location since 1967, when Teague Motors opened its headquarters there.

Dick Withnell became the new car sales manager for the dealership in 1973 and purchased Teague Dodge seven years later. He changed the name in the mid-1990s to Withnell Dodge, and sold the business in 2002 to his son David Withnell, and David's wife, Lora.

"My wife and I are very pleased that Mike and Brett Roberson have purchased the Dodge/Ram franchise," David Withnell said in the post. "They are a very well-run family dealership, like ourselves, and we believe they will treat our customers and employees with the utmost respect, while providing exceptional service.

"We'd like to thank our customers for all their patronage over the past 43 years. We'd also like to thank all our Dodge/Ram employees. What a privilege it has been working with all of you."

Customers expressed concern on Facebook about warranties they purchased or received at no extra charge when purchasing a new vehicle at Withnell Dodge/Ram.

Robert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram posted this on its Facebook page: "We will honor all warranty contracts customers made with Withnell."

Withnell Motor Company will continue to do business as Withnell Hyundai , 1996 Mission St. SE.

Capi Lynn is the Statesman Journal’s news columnist. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6710. Follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Longtime car dealership in Salem closes on Commercial Street

