Piers Morgan says Dan Walker acting like he survived 'terror attack' after bike accident

Piers Morgan has suggested that news host Dan Walker is acting like he “survived a terror attack” after a nasty bicycle accident.

Walker was involved in a near-fatal bike accident after being hit by a car while cycling in Sheffield on Monday 20 February. The former BBC Breakfast host required treatment from paramedics and later revealed was in and out of consciousness for 25 minutes following the accident.

Despite Walker’s harrowing experience, in which he was told his bike helmet probably saved his life, agitator Piers Morgan has claimed that Walker is “milking” the incident and acting as though he “survived a terror attack”.

His comments came after Walker made digs at Morgan during an award show by referencing the infamous moment Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being questioned by weatherman Alex Beresford on his comments about Meghan Markle.

Walker poked fun at Morgan, saying at the RTS Television Journalism Awards: “To give you an idea of my mental state, let me put it this way: if a weather presenter were to question me in any way, shape, or form, I’m liable to storm off stage in an enormous huff.

“I might even go as far as to start a new TV channel based entirely on my ego, which no one will watch.”

Morgan made his comeback in a tweet, writing: “If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast , then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One Twitter user pointed out: “If you were Dan Walker then you’d be a much better person.”

Another asked: “What channel you on again? Does anyone watch? Zzzzzz.”

Someone else added: “They had to invent a whole new channel for you pal.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.