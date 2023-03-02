Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunshine Skyway bridge

By Chris Tisch,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlAg3_0l5LhIyc00
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning on the Sunshine Skyway bridge, which is shown in this 2021 photo. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway bridge Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes. The driver of an SUV slowed for traffic on the bridge and was hit from behind by a motorcyclist. The rider “separated from the motorcycle” and was “overrun” by a tractor trailer, the Highway Patrol reported in a news release.

The motorcyclist, who troopers said was a 50-year-old St. Petersburg man, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Neither the driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old Wimauma woman, nor the driver of the tractor trailer, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Fla., were injured in the crash, troopers said.

The names of the people involved were not released by the Highway Patrol.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Petersburg, FL newsLocal Saint Petersburg, FL
He left Cuba on a boat eight months ago. Then he died in a crash.
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
3 Daughters mourns loss of head brewer who died in crash on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
22-year-old rescued in St. Petersburg after spending ‘nearly 8 hours’ in the Gulf of Mexico
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Unsecured 1-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Selmon Expressway: FHP
Brandon, FL20 hours ago
Auburndale Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer When Attempting To Cross I-4 In Polk County
Auburndale, FL23 hours ago
Lakeland bicyclist killed after he was struck by vehicle on U.S. 98, police say
Lakeland, FL16 hours ago
Deadly crash on I-4 East snarls traffic for hours for commuters
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Multiple people injured in Saturday night crash in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL2 days ago
2 killed in separate Lakeland crashes
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Sarasota crash
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL17 hours ago
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Venice
Venice, FL16 hours ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL14 hours ago
19-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in shooting at Central Florida house party
Davenport, FL22 hours ago
Clearwater Dunkin’ employee arrested after shooting customer, police say
Clearwater, FL52 minutes ago
19-year-old shot, killed at reported house party at Davenport vacation rental
Davenport, FL23 hours ago
St. Petersburg Motorcyclist Dies After Being Run Over By Semi-Truck On The Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Hernando sheriff: Man shot and killed by SWAT set fire, shot multiple neighbors
Brooksville, FL22 hours ago
Wrong-way driver hits, kills man on motorized scooter in Pasco
Zephyrhills, FL3 days ago
Man injured after hitting power pole on State Road 52 in Pasco County
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Four townhomes destroyed in Pasco County fire
Holiday, FL2 days ago
Shocking Incident: Florida Man Declared Dead Found Breathing Minutes Later
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Zephyrhills Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On Pretty Pond Road
Zephyrhills, FL4 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Mermaid Alice damaged in hit-and-run accident
Brooksville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy