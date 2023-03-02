Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunshine Skyway bridge

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning on the Sunshine Skyway bridge, which is shown in this 2021 photo. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway bridge Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes. The driver of an SUV slowed for traffic on the bridge and was hit from behind by a motorcyclist. The rider “separated from the motorcycle” and was “overrun” by a tractor trailer, the Highway Patrol reported in a news release.

The motorcyclist, who troopers said was a 50-year-old St. Petersburg man, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Neither the driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old Wimauma woman, nor the driver of the tractor trailer, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Fla., were injured in the crash, troopers said.

The names of the people involved were not released by the Highway Patrol.